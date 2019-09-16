Saints' Drew Brees: Out at least 6-8 weeks

Brees (thumb surgery) is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, and being placed on injured reserve remains a possibility, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The previously reported timeline of six weeks may only be what's needed for him to recover from his surgery on an injured thumb ligament. It's possible Brees would then require additional time to regain strength and flexibility in his hand. A stint on IR would make him ineligible for games for the next eight weeks, though he could resume practicing after six weeks. Either way, Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for Week 3 in Seattle and beyond.