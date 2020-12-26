Brees completed 19 of 26 passes for 311 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday. He also netted minus-3 yards on three rushes.

The future Hall of Famer's TD:INT ratio was far from pretty, but the good news was Brees was considerably sharper from an efficiency standpoint than in his return from injured reserve against the Chiefs in Week 14. The 41-year-old averaged a robust 12.0 yards per attempt despite operating without Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith, who are both on injured reserve with ankle injuries. Brees also crossed the 300-yard threshold for only the second time this season, and he'll have one more chance to knock off any rust and get closer to full health before the postseason when the Saints tangle with the Panthers in a Week 17 road matchup.