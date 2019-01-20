Saints' Drew Brees: Pair of touchdowns in season-ending loss

Brees completed 26 of 40 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Saints' 26-24 overtime loss to the Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He also lost two yards on two rushes.

Brees showered plenty of attention on Alvin Kamara, hitting his dynamic running back on 11 occasions for 96 yards. The Rams did an excellent job taking away Michael Thomas after the third-year wideout eviscerated them in their regular-season meeting, limiting Brees' downfield options overall. However, if not for one of the most controversial non-calls in recent postseason history -- a would-be pass interference call on the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman against Tommylee Lewis that would have given the Saints a key first down deep in Rams territory late -- Brees may well have been the quarterback representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. The multi-time Pro Bowler ends what was yet another stellar season on a disappointing note, one in which he generated a 32:5 TD:INT and threw for 3,992 yards.