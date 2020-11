The Saints are placing Brees (ribs) on injured reserve, ruling him out for a minimum of three games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The earliest Brees possible date for Brees to play again is Week 14 against the Eagles (Dec. 13). Taysom Hill reportedly will get the start this Sunday against Atlanta, but it's possible the team switches to Jameis Winston at some point during Brees' absence. The 41-year-old quarterback is recovering from cracked ribs and a collapsed lung.