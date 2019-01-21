Saints' Drew Brees: Plans to play in 2019
Brees plans to continue his football career, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports. "I feel pretty positive," Brees said Sunday. "I plan on being here next year and making another run at it."
Brees had a tough time against the Los Angeles defense in the late stages of the NFC Championship Game, but he still came within one blown call of reaching the Super Bowl for a second time. He enjoyed one of his better seasons in 2018, establishing a new career-high mark for passer rating (115.7) while breaking his own NFL record for completion percentage (74.4). The 40-year-old is still a reliable fantasy starter, though his utility has dropped off the past two seasons with the Saints often relying on their running game and defense to obtain victories. Backed by a strong offensive line as well as Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, it's probably an easy decision for Brees to play another season. The team might rely on its passing game a bit more if Mark Ingram finds a new home in free agency.
