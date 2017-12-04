Saints' Drew Brees: Plays second fiddle to run game
Brees completed 25 of 34 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers.
As has been the case for much of the season, Brees had an efficient day passing but was overshadowed by the Saints' prolific rushing attack. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, also finishing second and third on the team in receiving yards and targets. The duo figures to continue its success Thursday night in Atlanta, though it's possible the Saints need a bit more out of Brees if the Falcons offense bounces back from a lackluster Week 13 performance.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Stifled by Rams•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Leads comeback in 385-yard performance•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Takes back seat to run game•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Lethally efficient in win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches 6,000 completions in win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches career milestone in win•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...