Saints' Drew Brees: Plays second fiddle to run game

Brees completed 25 of 34 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers.

As has been the case for much of the season, Brees had an efficient day passing but was overshadowed by the Saints' prolific rushing attack. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, also finishing second and third on the team in receiving yards and targets. The duo figures to continue its success Thursday night in Atlanta, though it's possible the Saints need a bit more out of Brees if the Falcons offense bounces back from a lackluster Week 13 performance.