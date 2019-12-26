Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Practices in full Thursday

Brees (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

As observed by Katherine Terrell of The Athletic earlier Thursday, Brees looked like his usual self, which was confirmed on the Saints' second Week 17 injury report. Coach Sean Payton noted Brees may have to wear a sleeve to alleviate some inflammation in his knee, according to Terrell. No matter, the issue won't impact Brees' ability to suit up Sunday in Carolina.

