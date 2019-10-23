Saints' Drew Brees: Practices in limited fashion
Brees (thumb) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Brees' presence at the session was among many positive signs in his recovery from surgery on his right thumb on Sept. 18. First, he was able to throw. Later, when speaking to the media, he said that he's not yet 100 percent, and a decision on his availability Sunday versus the Cardinals is dependent on how he handles the increased workload this week. "We're getting there," he told Jeff Duncan of The Athletic. Consequently, Brees' listing on ensuing practice reports will be monitored closely as the weekend approaches.
