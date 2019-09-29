Saints' Drew Brees: Progressing after surgery
Brees said Sunday that he's making progress in his recovery from right thumb surgery and has been able to lightly grip a football in recent days, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
While the Saints should be encouraged that Brees has reported no complications 11 days following surgery, he still has multiple hurdles to clear in the recovery process before his return to action can be considered imminently. Specifically, New Orleans wants to ensure he can grip the ball firmly, throw accurately and protect the ball when hit by defenders before the team is comfortable bringing him back from the injury. With Brees' absence expected to linger for multiple weeks, Teddy Bridgewater will continue to shepherd the Saints offense.
