Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Brees was somewhat flat compared to his usual lofty standards. The Saints' passing game clearly missed top wideout Michael Thomas, often resulting in Brees dumping passes down to tailback Alvin Kamara. Although Tre'Quan Smith did rather admirably with some crossing routes and Brees hit Jared Cook for a six-yard touchdown, his accuracy waned on longer attempts downfield. The 41-year-old also threw an uncharacteristically poor interception right to a defender prior to halftime. While Brees did rack up some yards while facing soft coverage late, he'll still be eager for a much improved performance in Week 3 versus the Packers whether Thomas suits up or not.