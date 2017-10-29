Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches 6,000 completions in win

Brees completed 23 of 28 passes for 299 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.

Brees found out the hard way how Chicago had been able to win its previous two games despite minimum contributions from its passing game, as the Bears' playmaking defense held him without a touchdown for the first time this season. The veteran quarterback still led his team to a pair of first-half rushing scores, setting the first one up with a 54-yard completion to Brandon Coleman. Brees also became the third quarterback in NFL history to complete 6,000 passes when he hit Michael Thomas for 23 yards in the fourth quarter, joining Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125).