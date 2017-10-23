Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches career milestone in win
Brees completed 27 of 38 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers. He also netted minus-1 yards on five rushes.
The prolific passer's afternoon got off to an inauspicious start, as threw both of his picks in the first quarter. However, Brees rebounded to become only the fourth player in NFL history to throw at least 500 touchdown passes when he fired a 22-yard scoring dart to Brandon Coleman in the third quarter. With Willie Snead (hamstring) sidelined, Brees displayed great synergy with top targets Ted Ginn, Jr. (seven receptions, 141 yards) and Michael Thomas (seven receptions, 82 yards) while also finding rookie running back phenom Alvin Kamara five times through the air. The Saints have displayed excellent balance over the last two games in terms of run-pass ratio, a factor that can only work in Brees' favor over the long term. He'll look to put together his third 300-yard effort of the season when New Orleans tangles with the Bears in Week 8.
