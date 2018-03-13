Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches terms for two years
Brees and the Saints have reached agreement on a two-year, $50 million contract that includes $27 million guaranteed, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Brees could get more money on the open market, but he reportedly has no interest in switching teams for the final few years of his career. Understandably so, given that he's a living legend in New Orleans, where the current roster boasts an excellent supporting cast that includes Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. The Saints also are expected to seek an upgrade at tight end now that they don't have to worry about a dead cap charge from Brees' last contract accelerating to 2018. A reunion with Jimmy Graham isn't out of the question.
