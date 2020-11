Brees (right shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite having his practice reps capped Wednesday through Friday, Brees will be under center, per usual, Week 10. A matchup with the banged-up San Francisco defense could be fruitful, as the unit has given up the 11th-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks (16) this season.