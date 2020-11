Brees (right shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brees is following a similar practice regimen to last week, meaning he likely will bump up to full participation for Friday's session. Assuming he does, he'll be in line to take on a 49ers defense Sunday that has conceded 228.6 passing yards per game and 16 touchdowns to quarterbacks in nine outings this season.