Saints' Drew Brees: Returning for 2020 season

Brees announced he will return for the 2020 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brees technically is on an expiring contract but already made it clear he won't play for any team besides the Saints, so it's only a matter of time until financial details are worked out. The Saints have most of their 2019 offensive nucleus under contract for 2020, including Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Jared Cook and four out of five starters on the offensive line. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater is expected to search for a new team, potentially allowing Taysom Hill to step up to the No. 2 quarterback spot.

