Saints' Drew Brees: Returning to action Sunday

Brees (thumb) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite a bye week on the horizon Week 9 and the Saints going 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater under center, Brees has been given clearance to return earlier than expected. Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Brees isn't 100 percent, as a full three months is required to recover fully from surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. It's unclear if Brees will wear a splint on the appendage in question, though Russini noted he had black tape around the thumb during a pregame warmup. Brees won't have Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) at his disposal, but the veteran signal-caller will be attempting to continue what Bridgewater maintained versus Arizona's 25th-ranked pass defense.