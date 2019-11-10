Saints' Drew Brees: Sacked six times in Week 10 loss

Brees completed 32 of 45 pass attempts for 287 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.

It's not often that a defense is able to hold New Orleans' offense out of the end zone for an entire game, but that is exactly what Atlanta's defense achieved against Brees and the Saints attack. Excluding the Week 2 loss to the Rams in which Brees was forced to exit with a thumb injury, Sunday's performance marks just the second time since Week 5 of last season that an opponent was capable of keeping the 12-time Pro Bowler without a touchdown throw. Brees has a strong chance of getting back on track in Week 11, with the Saints taking on a 32nd-ranked Tampa Bay pass defense that surrendered 324 passing yards and three touchdowns to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.