Saints' Drew Brees: Sacked six times in Week 10 loss
Brees completed 32 of 45 pass attempts for 287 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.
It's not often that a defense is able to hold New Orleans' offense out of the end zone for an entire game, but that is exactly what Atlanta's defense achieved against Brees and the Saints attack. Excluding the Week 2 loss to the Rams in which Brees was forced to exit with a thumb injury, Sunday's performance marks just the second time since Week 5 of last season that an opponent was capable of keeping the 12-time Pro Bowler without a touchdown throw. Brees has a strong chance of getting back on track in Week 11, with the Saints taking on a 32nd-ranked Tampa Bay pass defense that surrendered 324 passing yards and three touchdowns to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...