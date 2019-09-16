Saints' Drew Brees: Scheduled for thumb surgery

Brees is expected to have thumb surgery that will keep him out for approximately six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brees suffered ligament damage in his throwing hand during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams. He was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who now figures to serve as the Saints' quarterback for Week 3 in Seattle and beyond. The Saints may consider placing Brees on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible for the next eight weeks.