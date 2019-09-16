Saints' Drew Brees: Second opinion on tap

Brees confirmed Monday that he's getting a second opinion on his injured right thumb with Dr. Tom Hunt in Houston on Tuesday morning, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. "I am evaluating my options and will make the best decision very soon," Brees said.

Coach Sean Payton leaked earlier Monday that Brees was doing as much, which comes on the heels of his initial prognosis of 6-to-8 weeks following surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb. As mentioned by Brees, a more exact timeline for his rehab will be known in short order. While he goes through this process, the Saints will turn to Teddy Bridgewater to helm the offense.