The Saints designated Brees (ribs) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
During Monday's throwing session, Brees experienced pain and didn't have his full range of motion. After Brees threw again Wednesday, the Saints must have been encouraged enough by his progress for the team to open his 21-day window to practice with the aim to be activated from IR. While there's a chance the Saints will make such a move as early as this weekend, coach Sean Payton suggested Brees still has "a ways to go" before the team adds him back to the 53-man roster, according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. If Brees is unable to go Sunday against the Chiefs, Taysom Hill again will be under center for the Saints.