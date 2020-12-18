Brees (ribs) is expected to be activated off injured reserve to start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 41-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week, and he's apparently shown enough at practice to convince the Saints he's ready to go for this weekend. Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday the veteran still has "a ways to go" before being activated, but it appears Brees will retake the reins to the offense from Taysom Hill after sitting out the past four games.