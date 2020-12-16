Brees (ribs) is expected to throw a football early Wednesday before the Saints determine whether he's fit to join the team for practice later in the day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints initially targeted the Week 15 matchup with the Chiefs for Brees' return from the lineup after the quarterback suffered a punctured lung and 11 rib fractures in a Nov. 15 game against the 49ers, but to this point, the 41-year-old hasn't progressed as quickly in his recovery as hoped. According to Rapoport, Brees experienced pain and lacked full range of motion during his most recent throwing session Monday, so he'll likely need to show improvement in both areas Wednesday before his integration into practice is seriously considered. If Brees isn't designated to return from injured reserve later Wednesday, it would be a strong early sign that the Saints aren't counting on him playing this weekend versus Kansas City, which would clear the way for Taysom Hill to make a fifth straight start.