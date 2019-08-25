Saints' Drew Brees: Sharp against New York

Brees completed four of six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in his lone drive of work in Saturday's 28-13 preseason win over the Jets.

All of Brees' yardage came to top weapons Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to cap the drive. The veteran quarterback is as accurate as it gets and knows how to get the ball to his playmakers, so Brees is primed for another productive campaign at the advanced age of 40.