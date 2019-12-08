Saints' Drew Brees: Shreds Niners with six touchdowns

Brees completed 29 of 40 pass attempts for 349 yards and five touchdowns, adding a one-yard rushing touchdown in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Brees rebounded from last week's dud with an enormous stat line against one of the league's best defenses. He kicked off the scoring early, tossing three touchdowns to his tight ends in the first quarter before diving over the top of the pile on fourth-and-goal for his fourth score in the second quarter. As has been the case throughout his career, he came through huge in the fourth quarter, leading two more touchdown drives inside the final six minutes of the game, though some late heroics by George Kittle and an ill-advised facemask penalty ultimately cost New Orleans the win. The 40-year-old quarterback has still got plenty left in the tank, and he'll get a chance to keep the momentum going in Week 15 against a Colts team that was just shredded by Tampa Bay for 38 points.