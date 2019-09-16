Saints' Drew Brees: Staying behind to see specialist
Brees (hand) is staying behind in Los Angeles to see a hand specialist while the rest of the team flies to Seattle to start preparing for a Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The concern over Brees' injury is reaching a fever pitch, as ligament damage is a possibility. If Brees is forced to miss extended time, it would likely have a noticeable negative effect on New Orleans' other skill position players, as his absence certainly did in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams.
