Saints' Drew Brees: Stays hot with trio of scores

Brees completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The ageless wonder continued his late-season surge, picking apart a competent Titans defense and leading the Saints to a win after falling behind 14 points early. Brees has been white hot as of late, accounting for 20 total touchdowns to just one pick across his last six games, going for 276 yards per game while completing 75.9 percent of his passes. In that span, he's failed to throw three touchdowns only once. The veteran signal-caller gets a chance to finish the season strong in an exploitable matchup with the Panthers in Week 17.