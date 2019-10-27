Saints' Drew Brees: Stellar in return to action

Brees (thumb) completed 34 of 43 passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

As his final line implies, Brees' return was a rousing success, and despite it being his first game since Week 2, coach Sean Payton showed no hesitation in letting his star quarterback air it out early and often. Brees showed his connection with Michael Thomas was as healthy as ever by connecting with his star wideout on 11 occasions, and he managed to hook up with nine different pass catchers on the afternoon overall. According to John Hendrix of WDSU-TV, Brees wore a hard plastic splint on the thumb Sunday and doesn't expect any residual soreness Monday, given how careful he was in his rehab. Brees will look to return even healthier Week 10 against the Falcons following the Saints' bye week.