Saints' Drew Brees: Stifled by Rams
Brees completed 22 of 32 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams. He added five rushing yards on one carry.
Brees wasn't able to pull off the same fourth-quarter magic he summoned during last week's come-from-behind victory over the Redskins. He wasn't particularly impressive in the box score, either, and his day would've been even worse had he not found Alvin Kamara for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:45 remaining in regulation. Part of Brees' slight downfall in the fantasy realm this season has been his decreased workload, considering his 33.9 pass attempts per game in 2017 pales in comparison to his 42.1 figure from a season ago. With the Saints having so much success on the ground -- New Orleans is averaging a league-leading 4.8 yards per rush -- that trend seems unlikely to change as the year comes to a close. Next up for Brees is a home game against a stingy Panthers secondary.
