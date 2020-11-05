Brees (right shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.
Injuries have hindered the Saints' three most important skill-position players this week, but Alvin Kamara (foot) at least was able to elevate to full participation Thursday. Brees' right shoulder is capping how much he can do in practice, while Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) continues to log limited sessions. There doesn't seem to be any worry about Brees' ability to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, but Friday's injury report could stick him with a 'questionable' designation heading into the weekend.