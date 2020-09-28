Brees completed 29 of 36 pass attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Brees turned in his best performance of the season, as the Saints went back and forth with the Packers in a thrilling Sunday night showdown. Despite the improved showing, Brees continued to rely on the short pass game, peppering Alvin Kamara with 14 targets on the evening and routinely checking the ball down. He'll get a good draw in Week 4 against the Lions, where he'll look to get the Saints back in the win column after two straight losses.