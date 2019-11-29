Saints' Drew Brees: Struggles in win
Brees completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 184 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, losing one yard on his lone rushing attempt in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Brees finished with easily his worst game of the 2019-20 campaign, failing to pass for at least 200 yards in a full game for the first time all season. Brees also matched a season-low in completion percentage (60) among games that he finished. The veteran signal-caller has played solid football since returning from a thumb injury in Week 8, and it was discouraging to see this kind of performance against a below-average Falcons defense. Things won't get any easier for the quarterback in Week 14 when the Saints face the 49ers in an important NFC showdown.
