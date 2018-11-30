Saints' Drew Brees: Stymied in road loss

Brees completed 18 of 28 passes for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Saints' 13-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. He also rushed once for two yards and fumbled once but recovered.

It was a historically poor night for the future Hall of Famer, whose first-half yardage total was the lowest of his career. Brees was seemingly kept off balance throughout the night by a suffocating Cowboys defense that limited him to his lowest YPA (4.5) of the season. Even his normally prolific connection with Michael Thomas was considerably muted, as the Pro Bowl receiver managed just 40 yards on five receptions. Brees did look like himself on a 30-yard scoring strike to Keith Kirkwood late in the third quarter, but he ultimately sunk any chances the Saints may have had with a back-breaking interception at the 2:08 mark of the fourth quarter. Brees will look to take his frustrations out on a vulnerable Buccaneers secondary in a Week 14 matchup on Dec. 9.