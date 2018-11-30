Saints' Drew Brees: Stymied in road loss
Brees completed 18 of 28 passes for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Saints' 13-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. He also rushed once for two yards and fumbled once but recovered.
It was a historically poor night for the future Hall of Famer, whose first-half yardage total was the lowest of his career. Brees was seemingly kept off balance throughout the night by a suffocating Cowboys defense that limited him to his lowest YPA (4.5) of the season. Even his normally prolific connection with Michael Thomas was considerably muted, as the Pro Bowl receiver managed just 40 yards on five receptions. Brees did look like himself on a 30-yard scoring strike to Keith Kirkwood late in the third quarter, but he ultimately sunk any chances the Saints may have had with a back-breaking interception at the 2:08 mark of the fourth quarter. Brees will look to take his frustrations out on a vulnerable Buccaneers secondary in a Week 14 matchup on Dec. 9.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Yet another four-touchdown outing•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws four touchdowns in win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Efficient in Bengal Beatdown•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws four TDs•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws for just 120 yards•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws 500th career touchdown pass•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...