Saints' Drew Brees: Surgery coming Wednesday

Brees is slated to undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

With both of the hand specialists Brees visited the past two days determining that he sustained ligament damage to his thumb, the quarterback will need to go under the knife to address the matter. As Werder notes, a formal timeline for Brees' return to game action won't be provided until the procedure is completed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed Monday that the Saints are preparing for their franchise icon to be sidelined for around 6-to-8 weeks at a minimum. If his recovery trends to the latter end of that timetable, Brees would be a candidate for injured reserve, which would afford the Saints some more roster flexibility during his absence. Teddy Bridgewater is slated to replace Brees as the Saints' starter beginning with Sunday's game in Seattle.