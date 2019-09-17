Saints' Drew Brees: Surgery coming Wednesday
Brees is slated to undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
With both of the hand specialists Brees visited the past two days determining that he sustained ligament damage to his thumb, the quarterback will need to go under the knife to address the matter. As Werder notes, a formal timeline for Brees' return to game action won't be provided until the procedure is completed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed Monday that the Saints are preparing for their franchise icon to be sidelined for around 6-to-8 weeks at a minimum. If his recovery trends to the latter end of that timetable, Brees would be a candidate for injured reserve, which would afford the Saints some more roster flexibility during his absence. Teddy Bridgewater is slated to replace Brees as the Saints' starter beginning with Sunday's game in Seattle.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Second opinion on tap•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Getting another opinion on thumb•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Out at least 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Scheduled for thumb surgery•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Expected to miss some time•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Staying behind to see specialist•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...