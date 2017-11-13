Saints' Drew Brees: Takes back seat to run game
Brees completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 184 yards Sunday against the Bills. He also ran for six yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Brees simply played the roll of game manager in this one, taking a back seat to a rushing attack that churned out 298 yards on the ground. He got in on the action himself, scoring on a seven-yard scamper in the third quarter that afforded him some semblance of fantasy utility. The emergence of the running game has made Brees a bit more prone to lean weeks of late, but he remains a threat to post big numbers on a game-by-game basis and will continue as such next week agiainst the Redskins.
