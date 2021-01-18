Brees completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for 134 yards, a touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's NFC divisional round loss to Tampa Bay.

Brees was unable to push the ball downfield (3.9 yards per attempt) -- as has been the case all season -- but he had the Saints in position to advance to the next round until he threw his third interception in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed his team's fate. Tampa Bay's defense came at the future Hall of Famer as advertised, applying pressure with extra rushers and forcing the immobile veteran to get rid of the ball quickly and, at times, inaccurately. The 42-year-old was unable to connect with top wideout Michael Thomas for the first time in a game in which both players played all four quarters during their five years together. Lots of credit for Brees' rough outing should be given to the Buccaneers' defense and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, but the aging quarterback's untimely turnovers put Tampa's offense in very favorable field position on multiple occasions. Rumblings of Brees' potential retirement grew louder after his disappointing play in the season-ending loss, but he remained mum on the subject after the game. If the living legend should return for the 2021 season (scheduled to make $25 million in the last year of his current contract), fantasy managers shouldn't let the name on the back of his jersey fool them into thinking he can turn back the clock in terms of production. Brees doesn't possess the arm strength, pocket mobility or deep accuracy he once had in his prime, so expectations should be held in check if he decides to give it another go.