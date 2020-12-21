Brees completed 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City.

Returning to the lineup after a four-game absence, Brees looked rusty early and failed to complete his first five passes, but he looked better in the second half and connected with Latavius Murray, Alvin Kamara and Lil'Jordan Humphrey for TDs as he kept New Orleans in the game against the defending champs. Brees and the Saints will take another shot at locking up the NFC South title in Week 16's clash with a Vikings squad on the verge of elimination from the playoff race.