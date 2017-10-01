Saints' Drew Brees: Thrives in second half

Brees completed 29 of 41 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-0 victory over the Dolphins in London. He also netted three yards on four rushes, fumbled once but recovered, and fell on another loose ball.

Brees and the rest of the offense put together a sluggish first half, but the prolific passer picked things up considerably following halftime. The 17-year veteran hooked up with Michael Thomas for a three-yard score on the first possession of the second half, capping off an 11-play, 77-yard drive. He then tallied the Saints' final points of the day with a 12-yard throw to Alvin Kamara, which put a bow on another 11-play march. Brees has only one 300-yard effort thus far this season, but he's posted at least a 70-percent completion rate in three contests to go along with a sterling 8:0 TD:INT. He'll look to keep his excellent start going in Week 6 versus the Lions following a Week 5 bye.