Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for two yards and another score while losing a fumble.

Operating without Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness), Brees adapted like the future Hall of Famer that he is and tied his season high with an 80.6 percent completion rate. Brees also tossed multiple touchdowns for the third time in the last four contests, hitting Jared Cook and Deonte Harris on scoring tosses and adding a one-yard sneak early in the second quarter for his second rushing score of the campaign. Reports earlier in the day indicated both Thomas and Sanders could miss the Saints' Week 8 contest against the Bears as well, so the rapport Brees developed with the likes of Marquez Calloway (8-75) and Harris (4-46-1) on Sunday could pay dividends versus Chicago.