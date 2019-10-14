Saints' Drew Brees: Throwing regulation football
Brees (thumb) said in an interview Monday that he is throwing a regulation football and believes his rehab is ahead of schedule, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.
Brees initially believed he could cut his initial six-week timeline to just five weeks, which would have him sidelined for Sunday's game against the Bears but returning the following game against the Cardinals. That appears to be a reasonable goal since he's throwing the football, but even the veteran quarterback admitted "his expectations are a bit aggressive." Teddy Bridgewater will remain the placeholder until Brees gets the all clear.
