Saints' Drew Brees: Throwing regulation football

Brees (thumb) said in an interview Monday that he is throwing a regulation football and believes his rehab is ahead of schedule, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Brees initially believed he could cut his initial six-week timeline to just five weeks, which would have him sidelined for Sunday's game against the Bears but returning the following game against the Cardinals. That appears to be a reasonable goal since he's throwing the football, but even the veteran quarterback admitted "his expectations are a bit aggressive." Teddy Bridgewater will remain the placeholder until Brees gets the all clear.