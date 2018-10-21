Saints' Drew Brees: Throws 500th career touchdown pass
Brees connected on 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-23 win over Baltimore. He added three yards on four carries.
Brees was stymied for much of Sunday afternoon, but threaded a five-yard slant pass to Michael Thomas for a game-winning touchdown with five minutes remaining in the game, part of a 17-point fourth quarter for New Orleans. The fact that Sunday can be viewed as a so-so game for Brees is a testament to his continued dominance. The veteran passer has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in five of six games this season and boasts an absurd 13:0 touchdown:interception ratio. He continues to be among the most reliable passers in fantasy, particularly with matchup next Sunday against a Minnesota defense ranked 27th in the league in opponent passer rating at 103.1. Minnesota might be lucky to hold Brees to its season average, as a 103.1 rating would be Brees' second worst game of the season.
