Saints' Drew Brees: Throws for 245 yards in loss
Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers. He also gained two yards on his sole rush.
Brees connected with seven different pass catchers, but he predictably encountered his greatest degree of success when throwing to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. The veteran gunslinger failed to eclipse the 300-yard mark for the sixth straight contest, however, and he managed just a single passing touchdown for the fourth time in the last six games. Brees did see an unfavorable three-game interception streak snapped and finished the contest with a 108.3 rating. With a 12th consecutive 4,000-yard campaign locked up, he'll turn his attention to an NFC wild-card home showdown against the division-rival Carolina Panthers next Sunday afternoon, a team that he generated a 4:0 TD:INT ratio against over two games this season.
