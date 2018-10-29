Saints' Drew Brees: Throws for just 120 yards

Brees completed 18 of 23 passes for 120 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

Brees was gifted with excellent field position on multiple change of possessions, resulting in season-low passing yardage, despite walking away with a victory. The ageless signal caller completed 78 percent of his passes, which shockingly was only his fifth-best mark through seven games this year. Brees should be far more active Sunday against the Rams, who have a high-octane offense and a secondary that can be exposed at times.