Saints' Drew Brees: Throws for just 120 yards
Brees completed 18 of 23 passes for 120 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.
Brees was gifted with excellent field position on multiple change of possessions, resulting in season-low passing yardage, despite walking away with a victory. The ageless signal caller completed 78 percent of his passes, which shockingly was only his fifth-best mark through seven games this year. Brees should be far more active Sunday against the Rams, who have a high-octane offense and a secondary that can be exposed at times.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws 500th career touchdown pass•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws three touchdowns in record-setting performance•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Fails to throw TD in Week 4 win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Breaks NFL completions record, adds five TDs•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Comes through in Week 2 battle•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Outdueled in Week 1 shocker•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...