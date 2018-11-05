Saints' Drew Brees: Throws four TDs

Brees completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 346 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Rams. He also carried four times for 16 yards.

Brees completed 69 percent of his passes and connected with seven different receivers while averaging a healthy 9.6 yards per attempt. He threw short TD passes to Alvin Kamara, Tre-Quan Smith and Benjamin Watson in the first half before delivering a 72-yard score to Michael Thomas late in the game. Though Brees threw his first interception of the season last week, this outburst gives him an 18:1 TD:INT through eight games. He's also on pace for nearly 4,500 yards yet again and will look to continue his outstanding campaign next Sunday against the Bengals.