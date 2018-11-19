Saints' Drew Brees: Throws four touchdowns in win

Brees completed 22 of 30 passing attempts for 363 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 48-7 victory over the Eagles.

The Saints were held to a field goal on their first drive of the day, but Brees was unstoppable after that, leading six touchdown drives on the way to a blowout win over the defending Super Bowl champs. The 39-year-old made beautiful throws the whole contest, but perhaps none was better than his last touchdown throw of the game that hit Alvin Kamara in stride down the sideline for a 37-yard catch-and-run. Brees and the league's hottest offense have an extremely favorable schedule down the stretch and throughout the fantasy playoffs starting with another home game against Atlanta in Week 12.

