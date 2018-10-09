Saints' Drew Brees: Throws three touchdowns in record-setting performance

Brees completed 26 of 29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins.

Brees' performance saw him become the NFL's career leader in passing yards. In spectacular fashion, Brees broke the record on a 62-yard touchdown to rookie Tre'Quan Smith, who would finish the night with two scores. After not throwing a touchdown in Week 4, Brees rebounded in a big way Monday, sending the Saints into their bye week on a high note.