Saints' Drew Brees: Throws three touchdowns in win over Panthers
Brees completed 22 of 29 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Panthers.
Brees efficiently completed 76 percent of his passes while hooking up with nine different receivers. He connected with Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman for scores, deferring to the run game after building a comfortable lead. Brees has been outstanding through three weeks in 2017, throwing six touchdowns compared to no interceptions while averaging 289 yards per game. He will look to keep it up next week against a Dolphins team that was just beaten handily by the Jets.
