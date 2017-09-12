Saints' Drew Brees: Throws touchdown late in loss
Brees completed 27 of 37 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's loss to the Vikings.
Brees did his best to lead an offense that averaged just 2.9 yards on 21 rushing attempts. In the end, though, New Orleans was forced to kick three field goals on drives that stalled inside the opposing six-yard line. While that left the Saints short on the scoreboard, Brees was able to convert in the red zone on the team's final drive, when he found tight end Coby Fleener for an eight-yard touchdown. Following a frustrating Week 1 showing, Brees and company are tasked with turning things around against the Patriots this Sunday.
