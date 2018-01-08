Saints' Drew Brees: Tops 375 yards in victory

Brees completed 23 of 33 passes for 376 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card win over the Panthers.

Brees was excellent, extending his unbeaten home playoff streak to five games since joining the Saints. Both of the signal caller's touchdown throws came during the first half, including a season-long, 80-yard bomb to Ted Ginn to close the first quarter. Overall, Brees found eight different receivers Sunday, posting a gaudy yardage total he topped just once during the regular season. Although he threw an interception on a critical fourth down in the game's closing stages, the veteran will still be pleased by his performance, which helped clinch a divisional round matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.