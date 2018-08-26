Saints' Drew Brees: Tosses interception in preseason debut

Brees completed seven of nine passes for 59 yards and one interception during Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. He also completed a two-point conversion attempt.

Making his preseason debut, Brees wasn't asked to do much and was ultimately subbed from the game before the second quarter ended. While it obviously would've been nice to see a more productive stat line from him, there's no reason to worry about the veteran signal caller who's coming off a 2017 season in which he set the all-time record for completion percentage (72 percent). As we saw last year, the only real concern with him remains the Saints' apparent shift to a rushing-oriented offensive attack.